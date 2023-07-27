Prince Harry Gets Green Light to Sue ‘The Sun’ Over Private Investigator Claims
BREAKTHROUGH
Prince Harry’s lawsuit against the publisher of The Sun newspaper over claims of unlawful information gathering can go ahead, a British judge ruled Thursday. Mr. Justice Fancourt ruled that the Duke of Sussex’s allegations that he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for News Group Newspapers (NGN), the publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World, can go to trial. A claim of phone hacking would not be able to proceed, the judge ruled, but Harry’s other claims could be litigated at a trial scheduled to begin in January 2024. The judge also said the prince could not rely on an alleged “secret agreement” between the British royal family and senior executives working for Rupert Murdoch in his claim. NGN denies anything unlawful took place at The Sun and claims the alleged agreement did not exist.