Michael Bublé Changes Lyrics of ‘My Way’ to Serenade Harry

Prince Harry was serenaded by Michael Bublé with a version of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” featuring lyric changes that nodded to the Duke of Sussex’s independent streak.

Harry and Meghan attended a gala dinner in Vancouver, Canada on Friday to celebrate the 2025 Winter Invictus Games, in which injured and ill servicemen and women compete in athletic competitions. Harry first launched the games in 2014.

“You’ve earned each day, the right to say, I did it my way,” the singer crooned, swapping out a few of the words. “One man, life-changing plan, he does all he can, he’s a visionary,” he continued.

Bublé also changed the lyrics to make the song more about the sports competition. “Nothing tames, Invictus Games, you play them your way,” he sang.

The gala concludes the couple’s three day visit to Canada, and marks one year until the Invictus Games are set to begin in Whistler, British Columbia.

On Friday, sources said that Harry would be willing to resume his royal duties while his father, King Charles, is ill. The same day, he appeared in an interview on Good Morning America, where he speculated that his father’s prostate cancer diagnosis could have a reunifying effect on the fractured royal family.

Friends of the royals told The Daily Beast that Harry’s comment is likely unwelcome, and he should’ve stayed quiet on the matter.