Prince Harry ‘Willing’ to Return as Active Royal, Report Says
BACK IN THE LINEUP?
Prince Harry is expected to return to a temporary role as an active royal to support the family while his father, King Charles, is ill, sources told the Times on Friday. Though rumors of a widening rift between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royal family have swirled this week, the report signals warming relations on both sides of the Atlantic. Prince Harry reportedly told friends that he would become a working royal again while his father ails, a time that sees the royals doubly understaffed while the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, recovers from surgery. Harry met privately with Charles last week after the king was diagnosed with cancer, where he offered to support the family in an official capacity. There was no mention of whether Meghan Markle would return as a royal in the same manner. The Sussexes, who left royal duties in 2020, have been living in California and have rebranded themselves as philanthropists and media personalities.