Harry Given Shock Secret Path Back to Power

Prince Harry has found a new way forward—and it’s through his father.

The exiled prince is inching closer to Buckingham Palace thanks to the generosity of King Charles, the royal biographer Robert Jobson has revealed on The Royalist podcast.

Prince Harry and his father, King Charles, in 2018. WPA Pool/Getty Images

“I think that he’s been blinded by a father’s love of the son,” Jobson, 60, told Royalist host Tom Sykes. “I think he’s impacted by the fact that he’s living with cancer, without doubt. And that the emotion is there to see his grandchildren.”

Earlier this month, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, made headlines after bringing their two children to England to reunite with King Charles III following four years apart.

Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, brought 7-year-old Archie and 5-year-old Lilibet to see their grandfather, according to Page Six, after previously shelving plans over concerns about the security of their visit. The couple, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020, had been denied taxpayer-funded security, the outlet reported last month.

Charles, 77, was diagnosed with cancer in 2024. Harry and Meghan, who live in Southern California, had not brought their children across the pond since 2022, when they attended Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Harry and Meghan are reportedly plotting a move back across the pond. Jayne Kamin-Oncea/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“I think at this moment, I think that the king has got to wise up,” Jobson said. “Now, because he needs money, and because he needs brand and because he needs exposure, he’s sucking up to his father again,” he went on, slamming it as a “very dangerous situation.”

He added, “His father has to realize he’s not just Pa, he’s not just grandpa, he is the king. And he is there as a guardian and also a steward to the crown for his other son, Prince William, who is the heir to the throne.”

Prince William isn't as forgiving. Alberto Pezzali/via REUTERS

William, for his part, does not appear to be as forgiving as his father. The Daily Beast has previously reported that he blames his brother for the upheavals of recent years, feels betrayed by Spare and the Netflix series, and fears any reunion would be exploited to revive the Sussex brand.

The Prince of Wales’ stance appears to align with that of much of the country. As Jobson noted, recent U.K. polling suggests many Britons oppose Charles reconciling with Harry.

The brothers once fostered a close relationship. Hugo Bernand/Anwar Hussein Collection via Getty Images

“His slow creep of allowing back Harry back into the fold is not what the public in this country want,” Jobson said. “They feel Harry has trashed the monarchy.....cashed in on the monarchy.”

Still, the biographer, who was once dubbed the “godfather of royal reporting” by the Wall Street Journal, recalled that the king once said he does not pay attention to polls, preferring instead to “play the long game.”

“But look at the, look at the long game as well as the polls sometimes, your majesty,” he added.