Prince Harry Hit With $60,000 Legal Bill After Courtroom Loss

Prince Harry has been hit with a $60,000 legal bill after losing an effort to get a snap judgement in a libel case he is bringing against the Daily Mail. Harry was told last week that the Mail had a “real prospect” of proving that a 2022 article which accused Harry of trying to mislead the public about his efforts to keep publicly funded security was accurate, and the case should therefore proceed to trial. Harry had claimed the article was “fundamentally inaccurate.” Harry may have lost this battle, but the war will now be decided in what promises to be another blockbuster trial sometime between May and July next year.