Prince Harry Hits Texas Rodeo

Was this a new first?

Prince Harry broke out of the Montecito bubble to attend the Stockyards Championship Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas, last weekend.

Pictures of the prince wearing a battered cowboy hat emerged on social media Tuesday after they were posted by Stockyards Championship Rodeo secretary Cindy Reid. Harry did not look particularly happy to be being photographed and the original tweet now appears to have been taken down. However the images live on in retweets.

Harry’s office has been approached for comment about his attendance at the rodeo, but typically it does not comment on Harry’s private activities.

Harry’s attendance is his second taste of an iconic American experience in as many months, after he was pictured at the 2022 Super Bowl with Princess Eugenie in February.