Prince Harry Is Descending on the Big Apple to Save the Environment and Do Charity Work
KEEP CALM & GO GREEN
Prince Harry is swinging through New York City for a solo trip in September, his first time back in almost a year, his office said Tuesday. A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said in a statement that Harry would be in town for Climate Week, the environmental charity series that takes place every year in partnership with the United Nations General Assembly, which will also be summiting that week. While in New York, Harry will “advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives,” the spokesperson said. “He will participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst.” He will also “be furthering” the work of the Archewell Foundation, the charitable organization he started alongside his wife, Meghan Markle. Harry’s older brother, Prince William, was in New York City during Climate Week last year for the Earthshot Summit, an innovation contest he launched in 2020. With Climate Week 2024 kicking off on Sept. 22 and running for a week, Harry’s travel dates intersect with this year’s Earthshot Summit. It was unclear if either prince planned on attending the contest.