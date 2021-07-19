Prince Harry Is Writing an ‘Accurate and Wholly Truthful’ Memoir
TEA TIME
Prince Harry has what’s sure to be an explosive memoir in the works. The “intimate and heartfelt ”book doesn’t have a title yet, but it’s expected to be released in late 2022, his publisher, Random House, said in a statement. “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” the 36-year-old royal said. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.” “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful,” he added.
The memoir will apparently recount his life in the public eye from his childhood to the present—including his military service and time as a husband and father. Random House said Harry will donate the proceeds to charity. Back in March, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, sat down for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they discussed their decision to step away from royal duties. “There is a lot to work through there,” Harry said on his relationship with his father, Prince Charles. “I will always love him, but there is a lot of hurt that has happened.”