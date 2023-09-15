CHEAT SHEET
Prince Harry turns 39 Friday, and he had a party in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Thursday night to mark the occasion. The prince and his wife, Meghan Markle, hit a traditional German bar and eatery where he knocked back six beers and chowed down on local delicacies such as bratwurst, red cabbage, pork knuckle, and wiener schnitzel. Harry is in the city attending and cheerleading for the Invictus Games, the Paralympic-style event for wounded service people that he co-founded in 2014. He hit local bar Im Goldenen Kessel with Meghan and members of his team, and left a “big tip,” staff told reporters.