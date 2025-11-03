Prince Harry Launches New Revenge Tour Set to Annoy Royals

Prince Harry’s long-running feud with his brother Prince William sparked back into life Monday. In the latest move set to annoy the royal family, Harry unveiled a slate of engagements that directly clash with William’s multi-million dollar Earthshot Prize in Rio de Janeiro. The timing of Harry’s announcement—released just as William touched down in Brazil—was viewed by friends of the heir as a deliberate act of provocation. Harry will visit Toronto on November 5–6 to support the veterans’ charity True Patriot Love Foundation. His team said the king’s office was informed beforehand “as a courtesy.” Harry has been patching up his fractured relationship with his father, even resuming “regular” calls with him, according to one source who spoke to The Royalist, since their brief meeting in September. On Wednesday, William is due to hand out the Earthshot awards of £1m each to five winners of the award, which aims to help scale technological solutions towards combating climate change. On Thursday, he will speak at the COP30 environmental jamboree. His team has viewed this week as an opportunity to shift the narrative away from family difficulties to more serious matters, but Harry has just made that more complicated.

