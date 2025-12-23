Prince Harry Leaves ‘Sussex’ Behind at Snow Polo Event

Tennis star Venus Williams, 45, tied the knot for the second time, marrying actor Andrea Preti, 37. The couple, who first met in 2024 and got engaged six months later, officially wed on September 18 in Italy. They celebrated again in December with a second wedding in Florida, enjoying a full week of festivities. In an interview with Vogue, the couple said their wedding week at their Palm Beach home included daily pool parties with close friends and family. “We got up there and had the best time,” Williams said about her wedding day. The couple told Vogue that they wrote their own vows, which they recited in both Italian and English. “She speaks Italian very, very well. She’s just shy about it,” said Preti, who moved to Italy as a teenager. While Preti walked down the aisle to the Jackson 5’s I’ll Be There, Williams chose Ovunque Sarai by Irama. The actor said the song is “important” to him, as it reminds him of his grandmother, who passed away during the COVID pandemic. “I never expected she would use this song. When it played, I started to cry like a little kid,” Preti said about his wife’s choice.
Prince Harry quietly set aside his royal title last week, competing under the name “Harry Wales” at the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship in Aspen, Colorado. Page Six reported that the 41-year-old royal kept a notably low profile at the event, where he axed all mentions of his title. The choice stood out, given that Harry and his wife, Meghan, have repeatedly insisted on retaining their Sussex titles since stepping back from royal duties and relocating to the United States in 2020. Prince Harry was granted the title Duke of Sussex by the late Queen Elizabeth II following his marriage in 2018, with Meghan Markle becoming the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan has been vocal about the significance of the Sussex name. In her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, she corrected Mindy Kaling for calling her “Markle,” explaining that Sussex is the shared family name she has with her children and that it “means so much” to her. According to the outlet, Harry dropped the title for the polo match because he wanted a day of “no titles, just fun,” spending time with close friend Nacho Figueras.
The first Brazilian contestant to win the Miss Universe competition has died at 80. Iêda Maria Vargas was crowned at the pageant in 1963 in Miami Beach, Florida. She died nine days before her 81st birthday. “Ieda was a woman of light, who marked the history and lives of many people, leaving a legacy of love, joy, and inspiration,” her family wrote in a statement on Instagram, revealing that the Brazilian actress and beauty queen died on Monday. “Thank you for giving me the honor of living all this time by your side,” wrote Vargas’ daughter, Fernanda Vargas, on her Instagram stories, sharing photos with her mother. The Miss Universe Organization—which has faced various controversies this year—also extended condolences to their previous winner, writing in the comment section of a post by Miss Universe Brazil that it “extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and all who were touched by the life of Iêda Maria Vargas, Miss Universe 1963. May her legacy continue to inspire generations to come.” The circumstances of Vargas’ death have not yet been revealed.
French investigators say the departing chief butler at the Élysée Palace in Paris is accused of siphoning off valuable banquet tableware and selling items online. The official, identified as Thomas M, allegedly worked with two others to remove porcelain, glassware, and decorative objects valued between €15,000 and €40,000. Prosecutors believe the haul included commissions ordered in 2018 by President Emmanuel Macron as part of a €500,000 purchase, alongside older pieces from the 19th century and designs linked to former president Georges Pompidou. Baccarat flutes and a René Lalique figurine are also cited. About 100 objects went missing over two years, officials said, with the losses only detected recently. Listings on the resale site Vinted helped police track the pieces, some of which bore inventory numbers or military markings. A collector, Ghislain M, faces charges for handling stolen goods. His lawyer said he was “co-operating” and added: “He unfortunately allowed himself to be blinded by his passion and regrets that now.”
Comedian Russell Brand has been charged with an additional count of rape and sexual assault by two women, U.K. police said. The charges are in addition to five counts of rape, sexual assault, and indecent exposure, relating to four separate women, for which the 50-year-old was charged in April and has formally denied in a London court. Brand is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Jan. 20 in connection with the additional charges, which allegedly occurred in 2009. The previous charges relating to the actor-comedian reportedly occurred between 1999 and 2005. “The women who have made reports, including those connected to the two new charges, continue to receive support from specially trained officers,” said Detective Chief Inspector Tariq Farooqi, as reported by the Daily Mail. Earlier this month, the English comedian ranted about his ex-wife, singer Katy Perry, 41, and her relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “Don’t put me in a category with that guy!” Brand said about Trudeau at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix. The Firework singer and Get Him to the Greek actor were married briefly between 2010 and 2011. Investigations into Brand began in September 2023, following reporting by British news media that brought the claims against him to light.
Rep. Harriet Hageman announced Tuesday that she would run for Senate in Wyoming to replace retiring GOP Sen. Cynthia Lummis. The two-term House Republican had been considering a run for governor, but ultimately chose the Senate, telling the Cowboy State Daily “It’s important that we have someone who can hit the ground running the moment [Lummis] retires. That’s not the place for on-the-job training.” Hageman said President Trump is “well aware” she is running for Senate and noted she would welcome his endorsement for a third time. In her announcement video, she touted working with Trump to “deliver the largest tax cut in American history,” and to “secure the border and fund efforts to remove and deport those in the country illegally.” Hageman, 63, ousted then-Rep. Liz Cheney in the state’s 2022 primary race. Cheney became the ire of Trump after she took a prominent role in the House investigating Trump’s involvement with the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Erin Doherty has revealed she accidentally ignored the phone calls about a role that would go on to change her career—and win her an Emmy. The actor, 33, said Stephen Graham, 52, tried repeatedly to reach her to offer a role on Netflix’s Adolescence, only for her to miss the calls because she’s “really bad at my phone.” In an interview published Dec. 23, 2025, she told The Guardian, “I’m such a technophobe, and he knew that.” Doherty said Graham and his wife, producer-actor Hannah Walters, kept trying to get in touch after the trio worked together on Disney+’s A Thousand Blows. Once she finally responded, Doherty said she agreed “on the spot” to play clinical psychologist Briony Ariston in Adolescence, the four-episode drama about a family reeling after their 13-year-old son is accused of killing a classmate. The series dropped in March and went on to win big at the Primetime Emmys in September, with Doherty and Graham both taking home acting trophies.
The director of the Chernobyl nuclear power station is warning that damage from a Russian strike could cause the plant’s internal radiation shelter to collapse, raising fears about renewed radioactive risk at the site of the 1986 disaster. In remarks to the AFP news agency, Sergiy Tarakanov said the shelter could be critically compromised if hit directly or even if shaken by nearby explosions. “If a missile or drone hits it directly or even falls somewhere nearby, for example, an Iskander, God forbid, it will cause a mini-earthquake in the area,” he said. “No one can guarantee that the shelter facility will remain standing after that. That is the main threat.” The warning follows an earlier strike that punched a hole in the outer radiation shell, prompting the International Atomic Energy Agency to say the structure had “lost its primary safety functions.” Tarakanov said radiation levels at the site nevertheless remain “stable and within normal limits.” The Chernobyl plant, the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident, was seized by Russian forces at the start of Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine before being abandoned weeks later. The latest warning comes as Russia continues its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. At least three people, including a 4-year-old, were killed in the Zhytomyr region during the latest strikes on Tuesday morning.
Rob and Michele Reiner’s kids, Romy and Jake, have shared an update following their parents’ murders. Representatives for Jake, 34, and Romy, 27, said that they are in the midst of planning a funeral. “They will share information about a memorial service honoring their parents at a later date.” The rep added that “Jake and Romy Reiner remain grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received.” Rob and Michele were found dead in their home in the early hours of Dec. 14th. Their son, Nick, 32, is accused of killing his parents. In an earlier statement, Romy and Jake wrote, “Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.” The two requested “respect and privacy” and for their parents to be “remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”
Billy Porter has opened up about his “very challenging” recovery following a urosepsis diagnosis and stint in the hospital. In a video posted on Instagram on Dec. 22, the Tony and Emmy winner wished his fans a happy holiday before sharing an update on his health. “Some of you may or may not know that I was in the hospital very ill this fall with urosepsis. It was not easy,“ the star said. Porter, 56, said, “It’s been a very, very challenging four months.” He added that he is on the road to a full recovery, though he is “not there yet.” In a message accompanying the video, he joked about it being “proof of life.” In September, the show Cabaret cut its Broadway run short after Porter had to pull out to recover. His role was replaced by Marty Lauter and David Merino for the final two weeks of the show. At the time, Adam Speers, the show’s producer, wrote, “Billy was an extraordinary ‘Emcee’ bringing his signature passion and remarkable talent. We wish Billy a speedy recovery, and I look forward to working with him again in the very near future.” Urosepsis is a serious form of sepsis caused by a urinary tract infection spreading into the bloodstream, and it can be life-threatening.