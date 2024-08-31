Prince Harry is looking to rejoin the royal family in the U.K. and getting in touch with former courtiers to do so, a bombshell report in the Mail on Sunday has claimed.

The report says Harry, who paid a flying visit to the U.K. this week for the funeral of his uncle by marriage, Lord Robert Fellowes, has reportedly turned to former royal aides in a quest to rehabilitate his image.

A source is quoted in the Mail as saying: “Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates…he is rethinking the way he operates.”

Harry, who turns 40 this month, has reportedly sent “conciliatory messages to a number of old friends” in the U.K., and some of them are referring to the task of getting Harry back “ribbon cutting” and carrying out “very low-key royal duties” in the U.K. as “Operation Bring Harry In From The Cold.”

One important qualification is conceded by the source: that such a transformation in Harry’s fortunes would only happen “if certain members of the family could find it in themselves to allow it.”

The Royalist would dare to suggest that this indeed seems very much to be the nub of the problem. After all, Harry wanted all along to be a part-time royal, and the late Queen Elizabeth expressly forbade it, a stance supported by her son and Harry’s father, the present King Charles III.

The report also hints that Harry’s former private secretary Edward Lane Fox, nicknamed Elf in palace circles, could help bring Harry home, but when reached by the paper Lane Fox seemed cool on the idea, saying: “It’s not something I’ve got a view on, I’m afraid.”