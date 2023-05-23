Prince Harry Loses Legal Battle Over Police Protection
DENIED
A court in London dealt Prince Harry a blow on Tuesday by ruling he cannot challenge a decision denying him the chance to pay for police protection while in England. The High Court in London ruled that he cannot seek a judicial review of an earlier decision stripping him of the right to police protection. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lost the police security normally afforded to royals after stepping down from their roles in 2020. After that, Harry and his lawyers had argued that the decision ignored provisions allowing for “special police services” to be provided in exchange for private payment. But lawyers for the Home Office countered that it was unreasonable to claim that a “wealthy person should be permitted to ‘buy’ protective security.” The legal setback comes after reps for Harry and Meghan said the pair was involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase with paparazzi in New York City last week, a claim that was called into question by some witnesses.