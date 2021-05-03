Prince Harry Makes Headlining Appearance at Pro-Vaccination Event
ROYAL APPOINTMENT
Prince Harry urged developed nations to share vaccines with “everyone everywhere” at a charity concert in Los Angeles on Sunday, marking his first public appearance since his grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. Harry was the star guest at Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, a charity event in aid of the international vaccination effort. Meghan, who is pregnant, did not attend. Speaking to an animated crowd of only fully vaccinated guests, Harry said: “None of us should be comfortable thinking that we could be fine when so many others are suffering. In reality, and especially with this pandemic, when any suffer, we all suffer... What we do in this moment will stand in history and tonight, we stand in solidarity with the millions of families across India who are battling a devastating second wave.” The concert is slated to air May 8 on ABC, CBS, Fox, and YouTube and will encourage donations to help meet a goal of ensuring vaccinations for 27 million health-care workers worldwide.