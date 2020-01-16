Prince Harry Makes His Final Appearance as a Senior Royal

Prince Harry laughed openly at the British press today when, on his last ever engagement as a senior royal, he was asked what his plans for the future were. He didn’t answer the question as he messed around with local school kids in the garden of Buckingham Palace ahead of making the draw for the 2021 Rugby World Cup. Harry was attending in his capacity as patron of the U.K. Rugby League, despite the question of whether he will continue to represent organizations such as these when he lives in Canada being unresolved. Harry appeared in good spirits as he spoke of the importance of sport to local communities and for good mental health.