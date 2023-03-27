Prince Harry Makes Shock Court Appearance in Blockbuster Daily Mail Lawsuit

Prince Harry made a stunning appearance at London’s High Court on Monday for the first hearing of a lawsuit accusing the publisher of the Daily Mail of phone-tapping and privacy breaches.

The Duke of Sussex brought the action along with other celebrities including Elton John and actress Elizabeth Hurley against Associated Newspapers, but no one was expecting the semi-retired royal to show up at the central London court in person.

The hearing on Monday will consider the initial legal arguments in the case and a judge will then decide if the case can proceed further. The media company denies the allegations.

Harry, one of seven claimants in the case, says he and others have been the victims of “abhorrent criminal activity” and “gross breaches of privacy.” The group announced last October that they were bringing legal action against Associated Newspapers for misuse of private information.

At the time, law firm Hamlins—which is representing the Duke of Sussex and actress Sadie Frost—alleged that the media giant’s activities had included hiring private investigators to “secretly place listening devices inside people’s cars and homes,” snooping on private phone calls, paying police officials for sensitive information, and “impersonation of individuals to obtain medical information.”

Full details of the claims have not yet been made publicly available. But Associated Newspapers has called the allegations “preposterous smears” and will try to have the case thrown out over four days of hearings in the English capital.