You’ll Never Guess Where Prince Harry Went This Week

Prince Harry made an unannounced visit to Ukraine Thursday, making the former soldier only the second member of the British royal family to visit the war-torn country.

However, Harry’s visit to the a rehab clinic in Lviv was independently organized without the oversight of Buckingham Palace, who have remained silent on the matter.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visited the Superhumans Center in Lviv, Ukraine St_IOANNA1

Both King Charles and Prince William have met with Ukrainian leaders and refugees in recent months, but prior to Harry’s visit the only royal to have actually visited the country was the king’s sister-in-law, Princess Sophie.

Harry met with patients, medical staff, and veterans receiving care at the Superhumans Centre. He met the clinic’s CEO, Olga Rudneva, at the recent Invictus Winter Games in Vancouver and Whistler.

The Ukrainian delegation gifted Prince Harry a bracelet from the Superhumans war trauma rehabilitation center in 🇺🇦. It features his initials (HCAD – Henry Charles Albert David) and the quote: "Whoever saves one life, saves the world entire" in English & Ukrainian. pic.twitter.com/p7LcoLI0MA — Katerina 🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) February 16, 2025

Superhumans Centre treats individuals affected and traumatized by war, offering free state-of-the-art prosthetics, reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, and psychological support—all causes close to Harry’s heart.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visited the Superhumans Center in Lviv, Ukraine YANA STUKACH/Yana Stukach/Archwell Foundation

During his visit, news and photographs of which were released only after he had left the country, Prince Harry was accompanied by a delegation from the Invictus Games as he toured the facility, chatted with patients and clinicians, and met a surgical team.

The visit was a surprise addition to Harry’s trip to London this week.

Harry had spent Tuesday and Wednesday at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, where he is appealing a decision to revoke his government-funded security detail.

His legal team warned that his “life is at stake” should the decision stand.