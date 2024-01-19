Harry May Have First Heard About Charles’ Prostate Diagnosis Via Media
MISSED MESSAGE
Prince Harry may have found out about his father King Charles’ imminent treatment for an enlarged prostate via a news alert before seeing a private message from Buckingham Palace, the Telegraph reported. The palace had made efforts, the Telegraph said, to contact members of the royal family with the news—“and that included relaying a message to Prince Harry.” The public announcement was made on Wednesday at 3.25 p.m. U.K. time, 7.25 a.m. in California. Both the palace and a spokesman for Harry and Meghan Markle declined to comment to the Telegraph. “Each side is keen not to stir up further tensions, aware that any kind of declaration could plunge relations to a new low,” the paper said, adding the situation was reminiscent of Harry discovering the news of Queen Elizabeth’s death via a news alert, even though Charles had been reportedly trying to contact his son by phone while Harry was flying to Scotland to get to Balmoral the day of the late monarch’s death.