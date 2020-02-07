Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Make First Public Appearance Since Quitting Royal Family

Read it at The New York Post
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance since quitting the royal family on Thursday—to be the keynote speakers at a JPMorgan event in Miami, according to the New York Post. “It was all very hush-hush, with a lot of security. Meghan and Harry headlined the event as the keynote speakers,” a source told the tabloid about the event, which was held at the 1 Hotel in Miami’s South Beach. According to the Post, the event is believed to be the JPMorgan Alternative Investment Summit, an annual gathering in Miami the attracts filthy-rich people like Bill Gates and Alex Rodriguez. It is not immediately known if they were paid for the event. JPMorgan and a spokeswoman for the couple declined to comment, the latter only adding: “We do not comment on their private schedule.”