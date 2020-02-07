CHEAT SHEET
    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Make First Public Appearance Since Quitting Royal Family

    WELCOME TO MIAMI

    Pilar Melendez

    Reporter

    Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance since quitting the royal family on Thursday—to be the keynote speakers at a JPMorgan event in Miami, according to the New York Post. “It was all very hush-hush, with a lot of security. Meghan and Harry headlined the event as the keynote speakers,” a source told the tabloid about the event, which was held at the 1 Hotel in Miami’s South Beach. According to the Post, the event is believed to be the JPMorgan Alternative Investment Summit, an annual gathering in Miami the attracts filthy-rich people like Bill Gates and Alex Rodriguez. It is not immediately known if they were paid for the event. JPMorgan and a spokeswoman for the couple declined to comment, the latter only adding: “We do not comment on their private schedule.”

    Read it at The New York Post