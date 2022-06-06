Harry and Meghan Jet Home Early, Skipping End of Queen’s Jubilee: Report
MEGXIT, STAGE LEFT
The Sussexes orchestrated a quiet retreat from the United Kingdom on Sunday, leaving for California before the final royal appearance at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, The Sun reports. “There was no fanfare, they just went,” a royal insider told the paper. “They didn’t stick around for the Platinum Jubilee pageant.” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who flew to London on Wednesday to celebrate the queen’s 70th anniversary on the throne, kept a staunchly low profile during the revelry. Reportedly booed by crowd members outside St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, Harry and Meghan made their only public appearance alongside the royals, though they did reportedly watch the Trooping the Colour parade from the Major General’s Office on Thursday. (Having quit the monarchy, the Sussexes were not invited to the traditional balcony appearance during the parade.) The couple opted to stay in at Frogmore Cottage on Saturday, reportedly to privately celebrate daughter Lilibet’s first birthday. By Sunday afternoon’s pageant, during which the queen made a final surprise visit to the balcony, Harry and Meghan had apparently had their fill of the festivities.