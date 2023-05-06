Prince Harry Not on Palace Balcony, but Queen Camilla’s Grandchildren Are
CONSPICUOUS ABSENCE
Camilla Parker Bowles’ grandchildren joined her and King Charles on the balcony of Buckingham Palace Saturday afternoon for the closing tableau of the Coronation, but there was no room for Prince Harry, who was rumored to have made a dash back to California shortly after attending the two-hour service. Also not present on the balcony was Prince Andrew, although he did attend the Coronation service dressed in ceremonial robes. Working members of the family, led by William and Kate and including Anne, Edward and Sophie, appeared on the balcony. Camilla’s grandchildren—along with William and Kate’s children—were included on the balcony because they acted as pages in the ceremony. Despite overcast conditions, the proceedings ended with a flypast of the balcony by the Royal Airforce’s acrobatics team, the Red Arrows, who sprayed red, white and blue contrails through the cloudy sky. After the larger group went inside, the king and queen emerged again, once again escorted by the pages including Camilla’s grandchildren.