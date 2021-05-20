Deceitful Princess Di Interview ‘Should Never be Aired Again’: Prince William
‘CULTURE OF EXPLOITATION’
Prince William and Prince Harry both responded Thursday to a damning investigation into the “deceitful” ways BBC reporter Martin Bashir scored his career-making interview with Princess Diana. “The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life,” Prince Harry said in a statement. “What deeply concerns me is that practices like these—and even worse—are still widespread today. Then, and now, it’s bigger than one outlet, one network, or one publication. Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed.”
In a video posted to Twitter, Prince William said the program “established a false narrative” and was a “major contribution to making my parent’s relationship worse, and has since hurt countless others.” “What saddens me most is that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns first raised in 1995, my mother would have known she had been deceived. She was not failed but just a rogue reporter, but by leaders of the BBC, who looked the other way rather than asking the tough questions,” he said, adding that the program “should never be aired again.”