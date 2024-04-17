Prince Harry Renounces His British Residency, Says America Is His Home

Prince Harry has publicly renounced his British residency, in paperwork coinciding with his first public appearance since his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, was diagnosed with cancer.

Harry spoke via video link on Wednesday at the annual general meeting of Travalyst, the sustainable travel organization he founded in 2019, before quitting the royal family.

As part of the organization’s year-end procedures, it also filed company returns in which Harry officially submitted “new details” in which he declared his “new country/state usually resident” was now the “United States.”

The filings with the U.K. regulatory authority, Companies House, are public records. The Mirror said that the change has been backdated to June 29, 2023, when they were evicted from U.K. home Frogmore Cottage by King Charles.

The Mail noted that Harry has recently been facing a campaign by a conservative think tank, The Heritage Foundation, publisher of the right-wing blogosphere favorite The Daily Signal, to have his immigration application published. The Heritage Foundation wants to know if he declared the drug use he admitted to in his memoir Spare on the forms.

Harry told the Travalyst conference: “Travel and tourism relies on destinations, held together by communities, without which we have nowhere to travel to. Communities are the beating heart of travel, and we must do better by the people who are the custodians of the places we visit.”

Although Harry has been seen out and about in recent weeks, apparently filming a new show about the game of polo for Netflix, and appearing at an expensive ticket-only conference organized by the coaching firm BetterUp he works for, Wednesday marked the first time he has spoken in a freely accessible public forum since his brother’s wife revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer.

The clip, which appeared to have been filmed in more than one take given that Harry’s clothes changed hallway through, appeared to have been filmed at his home in Montecito with personal mementoes including family photographs in the backdrop.

This week, Meghan also made headlines after sending limited edition pots of her jam to friends, some of whom have since posted about it on Instagram.