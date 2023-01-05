Prince Harry Says He Killed 25 People in Afghanistan in New Book
‘BADDIES’
Prince Harry writes in his new book, Spare, that he killed 25 people when he was serving as a soldier in Afghanistan. The Telegraph reports that Harry said he flew on six missions that resulted in “the taking of human lives” and he is neither proud nor ashamed of his actions. In the heat of battle, he reportedly wrote, he only thought of the people he killed as “chess pieces.” The revelation is the latest in a stream of leaks from the book, based on Spanish language versions of the book being sold in Spanish bookshops. Harry says that in the “din and confusion of combat” he sought only to ensure “baddies” were “eliminated before they could kill goodies” and that the army successfully trained him to “other” his victims. He said that “in the era of Apaches and laptops” it was possible to know exactly how many “enemy combatants” he had killed. He adds: “It seemed to me essential not to be afraid of that number. So my number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me.” He said he considered his actions vengeance for the 9/11 attacks.