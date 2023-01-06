Prince Harry: I Was ‘Probably Bigoted’ Before Meghan
PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
Prince Harry makes a stunning admission in a teaser clip released ahead of his full 60 Minutes interview—telling Anderson Cooper that he was “probably bigoted” before meeting his now-wife Meghan Markle. Speaking to Cooper during an extended sit-down, which will air Sunday, Harry explained that he had been “incredibly naive” about how U.K. papers would treat his relationship with the Suits actor. “What Meghan had to go through was similar in some part to what Kate and what Camilla went through—very different circumstances,” Harry says in a clip. “But then you add in the race element, which was what the press, British press jumped on straight away. I went into this incredibly naive. I had no idea the British press were so bigoted. Hell, I was probably bigoted before the relationship with Meghan.” Cooper follows up, asking, “You think you were bigoted before the relationship with Meghan?” Harry replies, “I don’t know. Put it this way—I didn’t see what I see now.”