Prince Harry Signed Four-Book Deal
BIG BUCKS
Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir is allegedly part of a four-book deal, the Daily Mail reports, with his second scheduled to be published after Queen Elizabeth’s death. Bidding on the deal is said to have started at $25 million, with the final figure estimated between $35-40 million. The package will include Prince Harry’s initially announced memoir, set for release next year, his second book set after the Queen’s death, a wellness book written by Meghan Markle, and a fourth from both of them focused on leadership, according to Page Six.
Sources told the Daily Mail that the royal family has been particularly disturbed by Harry’s desire to wait until his grandmother’s death to publish the second volume. But a spokesperson for the couple said that “contrary to inaccurate reports, there is no project coordinated around that and it’s factually inaccurate to suggest otherwise.” The couple also denied the move to Page Six, blasting the supposed tie-in to the Queen’s death as “appalling.”