Prince Harry Signed Four-Book Deal, Second to Publish After Queen’s Death
BIG BUCKS
Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir is allegedly part of a four-book deal, the Daily Mail reports, with his second scheduled to be published after Queen Elizabeth’s death. Bidding on the deal is said to have started at $25 million, with the final figure estimated between $35-40 million. The package will include Prince Harry’s initially announced memoir, set for release next year, his second book set after the Queen’s death, a wellness book written by Meghan Markle, and an unannounced book with no author attached. Sources told the Daily Mail that the royal family has been particularly disturbed by Harry’s desire to wait until his grandmother’s death to publish the second volume. “People [will] start asking ‘what has he got, who is he going to target?’” a source said. “The very idea of this unexploded bomb, hanging about waiting for the Queen to pass, is just extraordinary and may strike many as being in very bad taste.”