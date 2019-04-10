Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey To Make Wellness TV Show on Apple

For anyone wondering just what new avenues the split between the courts of Harry and Meghan and William and Kate might open up, fresh evidence emerges today in the shape of news that Prince Harry is to partner with Oprah Winfrey to make a new television series about mental health and wellness for Apple TV.

Oprah is a friend of Meghan’s from the Hollywood circuit and was a guest at last year’s royal wedding.

Harry’s role as executive producer was revealed in an Instagram post on his new account where the project was unveiled. He is also likely to be a star interviewee on the show.

Harry has spoken at length about the extreme mental health difficulties he faced in the aftermath of his mother’s death; first as a child but also as a young man in his twenties, when, he said, he felt his life was at risk of descending into “chaos” as he battled his demons.

It was in large part the trauma of coping with his mother’s death that inspired Harry to set up the Heads Together charity, with his brother, focused on mental health.