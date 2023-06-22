Prince Harry Wanted to Interview Putin, Trump About Childhood Trauma: Report
POD SAVE THE PRINCE
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s podcast foibles were apparently not for a lack of trying—with the Duke of Sussex even pitching a few ideas of his own, though none of his concepts ever made it off the cutting room floor. According to a new report from Bloomberg News, Harry met with multiple producers and production houses to bat around ideas. Along the way, he came up with a handful of potential shows, including one about childhood trauma. The idea apparently included bringing on various controversial figures, like Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, to interview them about their upbringings. Another would have centered what Bloomberg called “major societal conversations,” with Harry reportedly pitching Pope Francis as a potential guest.