Prince Harry, Who Famously Left His Job, Applauds Unhappy Workers Who Quit

Prince Harry, who famously walked out on his job as a working British royal with his wife for a new life in California, said in a recent interview that workers who are not finding “joy” in their jobs should be “celebrated” for quitting them.

Speaking in his role as chief impact officer of BetterUp, a human resources, coaching, and workplace wellness firm, Harry told business magazine Fast Company that people should maintain “mental fitness” because “helping others reach their peak performance positively impacts the whole world.”

Asked about coronavirus-related “burnout and job resignations” Harry said: “A lot of the job resignations you mention aren’t all bad. In fact, it is a sign that with self-awareness comes the need for change. Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that didn’t bring them joy, and now they’re putting their mental health and happiness first. This is something to be celebrated.”

Harry added: “The reality is these struggles and issues have been brewing for quite some time. We’re just at the beginning of the mental health awakening. This work has never been more important because people are finally paying attention, and a big component of this mission is building awareness and continuing to pioneer the conversation.”

Asked about what projects he would be working on over the coming months, Harry said: “We’ll be working more with service members, veterans and their families…The work includes building support systems they need to build the mental fitness practices and psychological resources to face new challenges, build resilience, and unlock their own potential—both during active service and once they transition to civilian life.”

Harry was heavily involved in veterans’ organizations in the U.K. and founded the Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style tournament for wounded former servicemen.

Harry said that the goal of BetterUp was a world “where growth and transformation are possible for everyone,” adding, “Just as peak physical health can reduce the severity of illness and help us quickly recover from injury, strong mental fitness is a preventative measure that can help us avoid more serious problems and even recover from past traumas.”