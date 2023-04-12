CHEAT SHEET
Prince Harry Will Attend Dad’s Coronation Without Meghan
Prince Harry has finally confirmed that he will attend King Charles’ coronation, while wife Meghan Markle will stay home in California with their children, it was announced Wednesday. “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. There has been intenser speculation over the couple’s attendance, as it will be the first time Prince Harry will be seen with the royal family since the release of his tell-all memoir in January. He will join over 2,000 attendees for the May 6 coronation at Westminster Abbey.