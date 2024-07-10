Prince Harry Will Discuss Tabloids’ ‘Illegal Tactics’ in New TV Show

Prince Harry has given an exclusive interview for a documentary about phone hacking to be screened in the U.K. later this month.

ITV announced Harry’s participation, along with other prominent victims of phone hacking including Hugh Grant, Charlotte Church and Paul Gascoigne, and said the show, Tabloids on Trial, will air on ITV1 on July 25 at 9pm.

Harry was one of the most frequently targeted celebrities to have their voicemail accessed by reporters and private detectives working for U.K. newspapers when the practice was at its speak.

The Hollywood Reporter, apparently citing ITV, said the show would “hear about his mission to continue his fight to expose the illegal tactics of Britain’s tabloid press, and explore what those in charge at Fleet Street really knew as this scandal unfolded.”

Earlier this year, Harry settled for a “substantial sum” the remaining parts of his phone hacking claim against the publisher of the Daily Mirror, after receiving a $160,000 award for hacking by its journalists between 2006-2011.

The judge ruled the media group had been involved in “extensive” phone hacking on a “widespread and habitual basis.”

Harry is still involved in a high profile hacking legal battle against the publisher of Rupert Murdoch’s British tabloid The Sun, News Group Newspapers (NGN).

Last month, a lawyer for NGN accused of deliberately destroying evidence that may have been relevant to his lawsuit against the media group.

David Sherborne, Harry’s lawyer, responded by accusing Hudson of trying to “get a headline,” and said accusing of Harry destroying material was the “height of hypocrisy,” claiming NGN had deleted millions of emails as part of a way to cover up incriminating evidence.

ITV’s royal correspondent Chris Ship said Harry would explain why he “is fighting to expose what he says are the illegal activities of Britain’s tabloid newspapers.”