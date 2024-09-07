Prince Harry Will Get Eye-Watering Gift for 40th Birthday
CHA-CHING!
Prince Harry is set to receive more than $10 million from the late Queen Mother’s trust, which sources say, is much more than Prince William got. “There was a trust fund set up (by Queen Elizabeth II in 1994),” a former palace aide told the Times. “It was a way in which the Queen Mother could set aside money for when her great-grandchildren were older and a way of passing a slice of her estate down in a tax-efficient way.” When Harry and William turned 21, they received $8 million, with the larger portion of that chunk going to Harry. Harry was reportedly favored as the Queen Mother believed William would receive an inheritance from King Charles. William, 42, did indeed receive a whopping $31 million last year when Charles ascended to the throne. Harry will turn on 40 on September 15.