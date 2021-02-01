Prince Harry Wins ‘Substantial’ Damages Over Newspaper’s Claim That He Abandoned the Military
MARCHING ORDERS
Prince Harry has racked up another win in his war with the media—this time, he’s accepted an apology and “substantial damages” for two stories that claimed he’d “turned his back” on Britain’s armed forces. Back in October, British newspaper The Mail on Sunday wrote an article headlined: “Top general accuses Harry of turning his back on the Marines.” It went on to claim that Harry hadn’t had any contact with his former force since he left the United Kingdom for his new life in the United States. After his court victory on Monday, lawyer Jenny Afia, who represents Harry, said: “The baseless, false, and defamatory stories published in the Mail on Sunday and on the website MailOnline constituted not only a personal attack upon the duke’s character but also wrongly brought into question his service to this country.” The amount of the damages, which will be given to Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation, hasn’t been disclosed.