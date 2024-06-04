Prince Harry to Skip Billionaire Pal’s Wedding for a Simple Reason: Report
PALACE INTRIGUE
Prince Harry won’t be attending his friend’s lavish wedding in northwest England on Friday. Hugh Grosvenor, the groom and Duke of Windsor, is also buddies with Harry’s brother, Prince William—who will be an usher at the ceremony—and apparently the cathedral isn’t big enough for both of the feuding siblings. According to The Times, billionaire Grosvenor did invite Harry to the wedding, but Harry later agreed he wouldn’t show. The newspaper says Harry and Grosvenor reached a civilized “understanding” about the matter during a phone call, meaning William will not be put in the potentially awkward position of having to show Harry to his seat for the ceremony. Kate Middleton will also not be at the wedding amid her recovery from a preventative course of chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year. King Charles III—Grosvenor’s godfather—similarly won’t be present as he too continues treatment for an as yet undisclosed form of cancer.