Prince Harry Won’t Be Back in the U.K. for Prince Philip Tribute Service
Prince Harry will not be back in the U.K. for a service honoring his late grandfather Prince Philip, a spokesman told People Magazine. The service is meant to honor the late royal after a COVID-limited funeral, allowing the organizations he worked with to pay their respects. The younger prince will instead try to return at some point soon to visit his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. It follows a court ruling in January preventing Harry from funding his own security detail after he lost his royal, taxpayer-funded security privileges, to which he told the court he “didn’t feel safe” returning to the nation without it. The prince had made multiple trips to the U.K. prior to the ruling, returning for Philip’s funeral last April and again over the summer for a memorial honoring his late mother, Princess Diana. His family, including his wife Meghan, did not make the trips with him.