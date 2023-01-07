CHEAT SHEET
Prince Harry’s Afghanistan Claim Pissed Off U.K. Military
The British military is the latest entity to take issue with Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare. After writing that he killed 25 people when he was a soldier in Afghanistan—who he saw as “chess pieces”—several military figures have blasted the Duke of Sussex for possibly inciting Taliban violence on other British soldiers. “Love you #PrinceHarry but you need to shut up!” Ben McBean, a former Royal Marine, tweeted. The Taliban’s interior minister Anas Haqqani took it a step further, accusing Prince Harry of confessing to “war crimes.” “Mr. Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans; they had families who were waiting for their return,” he tweeted.