    Prince Harry’s Afghanistan Claim Pissed Off U.K. Military

    Alec Karam

    Breaking News Intern

    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    The British military is the latest entity to take issue with Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare. After writing that he killed 25 people when he was a soldier in Afghanistan—who he saw as “chess pieces”—several military figures have blasted the Duke of Sussex for possibly inciting Taliban violence on other British soldiers. “Love you #PrinceHarry but you need to shut up!” Ben McBean, a former Royal Marine, tweeted. The Taliban’s interior minister Anas Haqqani took it a step further, accusing Prince Harry of confessing to “war crimes.” “Mr. Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans; they had families who were waiting for their return,” he tweeted.

