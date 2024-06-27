Prince Harry’s Embarrassing Old Email Addresses Revealed
H-MAIL
Yes, Prince Harry may well be royalty, but he’s apparently just like the rest of us lowly commoners when it comes to creating amusing email addresses in his younger years which, in hindsight, are a bit cringeworthy. On Thursday, several of the addresses that Harry used to use before 2014 were detailed in legal proceedings for his U.K. lawsuit involving Rupert Murdoch’s British tabloids, according to The Telegraph. Three which he no longer has access to were reported to be “spikewales@hotmail.com,” “spikewells@hotmail.com,” and “bazasales69@hotmail.com.” “Spike Wells” was the pseudonym the Duke of Sussex used to register a secret Facebook account, according to The Mirror. In his memoir Spare, Harry says the “Spike” nickname came about when he posed for a photo in 2003 with an echidna—which was also named Spike—and a friend noticed a resemblance between the animal’s anatomy and the prince’s spiky hairstyle at the time. “I became Spike, when I wasn’t Haz, or Baz” he wrote. Regarding the “Wales/Wells” bit, Harry was born “Prince Henry of Wales,” as his engagement announcement attests, and “Wales” sounds a bit like “Wells” when you say it in an absurdly posh British accent. And there is simply no explaining the significance of the number “69.” Total mystery.