Prince Harry’s New Comedic Skit for Travalyst Shows Him Being Followed and Chased by Online Reviewers
HUH?
Prince Harry, who has often complained of being surveilled by the media, has released a new video in support of a sustainable travel initiative that shows him being followed by fictional “rating agents” working for New Zealand. The premise of the comedic skit for Travalyst is that destinations are able to review tourists and rate them on how considerate and respectful they are of the countries they visit. In the short film, Harry is seen being pursued by multiple agents (one of whom is played by actor Rhys Darby) while out jogging, who catch up with him and present him with a candy wrapper he dropped in 2018 and appear to have an encyclopedic knowledge of his behavior while abroad, including how many towels he has used at a specific hotel. Harry launched Travalyst in 2020. At the launch he was questioned about his private jet use, having taken four private jet rides in 11 days the previous year. He said then that he only used private jets if it was necessary to do so to ensure his family’s safety.