Prince Harry’s Silicon Valley Gig Chops 16% of Staff Amid Tumult
ROYAL PAIN
BetterUp, a career coaching startup that employs Prince Harry as its chief impact officer, is laying off 16 percent of its staff, multiple people familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. That equates to more than 100 employees, the people said. The company raised money in 2021 at a nearly $5 billion valuation, but it has grappled with internal tumult for many months, including a rebellion by its army of coaches last spring. BetterUp missed its financial targets last year, a recently departed employee said, and it executives have since tried to reduce overhead. Neither BetterUp nor a representative for Prince Harry immediately responded to requests for comment on Thursday.