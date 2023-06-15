Prince Harry’s U.S. Immigration Docs Won’t Be Released Despite Drugs Confession: DHS
STAYING PRIVATE
A conservative think tank’s request for Prince Harry’s U.S. immigration documents to be released has been officially denied by the Department of Homeland Security. The Heritage Project had sought the files to find out if Harry had declared his past drug use before moving to the U.S. in 2020. “To the extent records exist, this office does not find a public interest in disclosure sufficient to override the subject’s privacy interests,” DHS senior director Jimmy Wolfrey wrote in a letter to the think tank, which was seen by the New York Post. In his memoir Spare, published in January, Harry wrote about taking cocaine, cannabis, magic mushrooms, and ayahuasca. Sources close to the prince have previously suggested he’d been “truthful” about his substance use during his American visa application.