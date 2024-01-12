Prince Joachim’s Wife, Kids to Skip His Brother’s Accession to Danish Throne

Read it at Hello!
Prince Joachim of Denmark will attend his older brother Frederik’s accession to the throne—but he reportedly won’t be bringing the wife and kids. Hello! notes that Joachim decamped to Washington after his mother, Queen Margrethe, decided his kids would eventually be stripped of their royal titles—while Frederik’s offspring get to keep theirs. “The children go to school, there is no special reason,” a palace mouthpiece told the magazine. Frederik is becoming king just weeks after Margrethe made the surprise announcement that she is abdicating.