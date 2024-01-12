CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Prince Joachim’s Wife, Kids to Skip His Brother’s Accession to Danish Throne

    SIBLING RIVALRY?

    Prince Joachim of Denmark, Princess Marie of Denmark, Count Nikolai of Denmark, Count Felix of Denmark, Count Henrik of Denmark and Countess Athena of Denmark at the balcony of Amalienborg Palace.

    Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

    Prince Joachim of Denmark will attend his older brother Frederik’s accession to the throne—but he reportedly won’t be bringing the wife and kids. Hello! notes that Joachim decamped to Washington after his mother, Queen Margrethe, decided his kids would eventually be stripped of their royal titles—while Frederik’s offspring get to keep theirs. “The children go to school, there is no special reason,” a palace mouthpiece told the magazine. Frederik is becoming king just weeks after Margrethe made the surprise announcement that she is abdicating.

    Read it at Hello!