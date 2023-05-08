Prince Louis, 5, Performs First Ever Royal Engagement

CHEAT SHEET
    After skipping the coronation concert because it was past his bedtime—to the disappointment of his legions of fans who were hoping for a festival of funny faces—Prince Louis performed his first ever royal engagement Monday, operating a mini-digger at a Scout hut as part of the final day of coronation celebrations. The 5-year-old sat with his dad in the cab of the machine at a Scout hut near Windsor, while his brother and sister helped fix up the Scout’s hut. It all sounds like a lot more fun for a 5-year-old than watching a bunch of elderly pop stars witter on about how great your grandpa is.

