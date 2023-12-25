Prince Louis and Cousin Mia Tindall Steal the Show at Royal Christmas Church Walk
CUTENESS OVERLOAD
Prince Louis’ status as a royal scene-stealer received another boost on Christmas Day when he was photographed wearing tartan trousers, and holding his cousin Mia Tindall’s hand on their way to St Mary Magdalene’s Church in Norfolk for the Christmas Day service the royal family annually attends. Louis was also holding dad Prince William’s hand on the walk. William and Kate Middleton greeted crowds of royal fans after attending the service with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Louis. William and Kate also posted on social media a Christmas message of their own, featuring an image of their children.
Also among the royals at the Christmas Day service: King Charles and Queen Camilla; Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Laurence (wearing matching scarves); Anne’s daughter Zara with husband Mike Tindall; Sarah Ferguson and disgraced Prince Andrew; their children Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie with their husbands; and Prince Edward and his wife Sophie.