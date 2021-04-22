Prince Louis Appears in Adorable 3rd Birthday Picture Taken by Mom Kate Middleton
A new photograph of Prince Louis, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest child, has been released to mark his third birthday on Friday (April 23). In the photograph, released Thursday by Kensington Palace and taken by Kate—a keen photographer herself—a grinning Prince Louis is pictured riding his bicycle at home, prior to leaving for his first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School, in South Kensington, London, which his big sister Princess Charlotte, 5, also attended. Louis, who is fifth in line to the British throne, is pictured wearing his new school uniform, while riding a red bicycle.
“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new photograph ahead of Prince Louis’ third birthday tomorrow,” a Kensington Palace statement read.