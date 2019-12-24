CHEAT SHEET
Prince Philip, 98, Discharged From Hospital
Prince Philip, the Queen’s 98-year-old husband, was discharged from a private hospital Tuesday morning. Philip had spent four nights at King Edward VII hospital in London, in what Buckingham Palace said was a “precautionary measure” for “observation and treatment” in connection with a pre-existing condition. The duke had cardiac stents inserted over Christmas 2011, when he was found to have a blocked coronary artery. The news will come as a relief to the royal family after a difficult year that saw Prince Andrew stripped of much of his royal role in the fallout over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. The Queen referred to the year as “bumpy” in her Christmas message.