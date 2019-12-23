CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Prince Philip, 98, Spends Third Night in Hospital

    Feel Better

    Tom Sykes

    Chris J Ratcliffe

    Prince Philip, the Queen’s 98-year-old husband, has spent a third night in hospital while his wife and family gather at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, amidst increasing speculation they may be forced to spend Christmas Day apart. The Queen attended a carol service on Sunday without Philip who remains at the King Edward VII private hospital in central London, having travelled there on Friday in what Buckingham Palace said was a “precautionary measure” for “observation and treatment” in connection with a pre-existing condition. The duke had stents fitted over Christmas 2011 when he was found to have a blocked coronary artery.

    Read it at BBC