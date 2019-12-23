CHEAT SHEET
Prince Philip, 98, Spends Third Night in Hospital
Prince Philip, the Queen’s 98-year-old husband, has spent a third night in hospital while his wife and family gather at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, amidst increasing speculation they may be forced to spend Christmas Day apart. The Queen attended a carol service on Sunday without Philip who remains at the King Edward VII private hospital in central London, having travelled there on Friday in what Buckingham Palace said was a “precautionary measure” for “observation and treatment” in connection with a pre-existing condition. The duke had stents fitted over Christmas 2011 when he was found to have a blocked coronary artery.