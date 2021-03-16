Prince Philip Back Home With the Queen After Heart Surgery

Prince Philip, 99, went home today after spending 28 nights in hospital and undergoing heart surgery.

He looked frail and initial reports that he walked out of the hospital unaided were later said to be inaccurate; he was in fact taken to a waiting car in wheelchair.

Philip, who is due to turn 100 in June, was initially admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in Marylebone on February 16, after complaining of feeling unwell.

Two weeks later he was moved to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London by ambulance where he underwent heart surgery. Details of the procedure he had have not been revealed by the palace, however it is believed to relate to stents he had fitted after a heart attack at Christmas 2011. After the operation, he returned to King Edward VII’s Hospital to convalesce.

Prince Philip’s spell in hospital has coincided with one of the most turbulent periods in modern royal history as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plunged the monarchy into a crisis by accusing an unnamed member of the family of racism. They subsequently made clear it was not the queen or Philip that expressed “concerns” about their children’s likely skin color. Harry and Meghan resisted pressure to postpone their interview with Oprah Winfrey due to Philip’s health.

Today, despite police seeking to block access to the hospital and views of the prince, he was photographed looking gaunt as he was driven away from the hospital.

He headed to Windsor Castle, arriving there mid-morning to reunite with his wife of 73 years, who has been continuing a full program of royal engagements in his absence.

Buckingham Palace later issued a statement saying: “His Royal Highness (the Duke of Edinburgh) wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes.”