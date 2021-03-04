CHEAT SHEET
Prince Philip Has Heart ‘Procedure’ Over Two Weeks Into Hospital Ordeal
Prince Philip has undergone an unspecified heart procedure over two weeks after he was first hospitalized with an unknown infection. According to BBC News, Buckingham Palace said the operation was successful, but the 99-year-old is expected to remain in hospital for several more days. The Duke of Edinburgh has now spent 16 consecutive nights in hospital—he was initially admitted to treat an infection on Feb. 16, but his pre-existing heart condition has clearly caused further concern. The palace has been reluctant to release detailed information about Philip’s condition. Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, said Thursday that her father-in-law was “slightly improving,” and added: “We’ll keep our fingers crossed.”