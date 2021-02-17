CHEAT SHEET
Prince Philip Hospitalized as 'Precautionary Measure'
Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was admitted to the hospital Tuesday night as “a precautionary measure,” Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday. Price Philip, 99, retired from public life in 2017, and has been hospitalized several times in recent years. A source told CNN that his hospitalization was not coronavirus-related, and he was able to walk into the hospital under his own power. “The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest,” the statement read.